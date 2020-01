New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The JNU Students' Union has moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction of the court to restrain the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration from imposing late fees on students for registrations in winter semester 2020.

The plea was filed by JNUSU members including President Aishe Ghose, Vice President Saket Moon and others.

The plea also seeks directions to the varsity restraining it from taking any actions which would give effect to the draft hostel manual.

