JNUTA: Removal of JNU VC imperative

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association has urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development and pressed for the removal of JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

They also presented a dossier, which they claim contains details of "misgovernance" by him and the violence on January 5, they said was a "culmination".

"The JNUTA pointed out that a very important aspect of the mob violence of 5th January was the systematic targeting of teachers, their families, residences and their vehicles.

"This in the view of the faculty specially points a finger at the connivance of the VC and Administration led by him in the violence. "Teachers in such circumstances do not feel safe on the campus and fear that if the VC continues in office, we might witness in the days to come even worse than what was unleashed on 5th January. "It is not therefore possible for teachers to pretend that things are normal and start regular activities on the directives of a VC and an Administration in whom they have absolutely no faith," read a statement by JNUTA. The teachers body claimed that the dossier presented by the JNUTA to the MHRD drew attention to the Public Inquiry conducted in October 2017 where comprehensive evidence had been presented on seven different charges against the VC. Though there was no promise on removal of the JNU VC, the JNUTA claimed the MHRD has promised to consider the views and concerns of the JNUTA and to continue the discussion with it. abn/rag/in