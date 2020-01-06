JNUTF condemns violence, appeals to express disagreement democratically

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) expressed concern over the violence in the campus on Sunday and appealed to the students' community to "express disagreement democratically."

"JNUTF is extremely concerned about the environment of fear and brutality created by some violent agitating students. JNUTF condemns such violent act by the agitators. JNUTF appeals to agitators and their patrons not to instigate students for violence and criminal activities. We appeal to the JNU community to restore the peaceful environment of JNU where one can express his or her disagreement democratically," the press note issued by JNUTF on Sunday read.

In the press note, condemning the violence perpetrated against the faculty members, JNUTF alleged that on Saturday, "the dean of the School of International Studies and one of the faculty members of the same school were humiliated, abused and physically assaulted by a group of vicious agitators when they tried to enter into their offices. In another incident, another faculty member of the School of Social Sciences was heckled, assaulted and his mobile phone was snatched away by the nasty agitators in front of the School of Languages. The associate dean of the School of Languages too was heckled, abused and physically assaulted when he tried to enter the school premise along with some other faculty membersand office staff."Condemning the violence on campus on Sunday, it added, "A group of masked agitators barged into various hostels and have mercilessly beaten up the inmates with iron rods and stick. JNUTF condemns such the violent act by the agitators."It also expressed concern over the financial and academic loss of researchers due to the vandalism and forceful seizure of science laboratories.18 injured students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)