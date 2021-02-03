JNVs to start physical classes for Classes 10, 12, says Education Ministry

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Education has allowed the restart of physical classes for Class 10 and Class 12 students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in those states that have allowed government and private schools to reopen schools for Classes 10 and 12.



The JNVs were closed after the outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in March-2020 after completing the term-end examinations.

The Ministry in a statement said that it has prepared Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for re-opening of JNVs based on guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"All the precautionary measures like sanitization of the JNVs, arrangement for classes and stay of students in the hostel with social distancing and preparation of COVID management protocol to meet the emergency situations have been already taken care of by JNVs. On the basis of SOP of the Ministry of Education, every school has also prepared its own SOP based on SOP of State Government and in consultation with District Administration for effective management of the COVID situation by constituting a task force. JNVs are well prepared to manage physical classes for the students for whom consent of the parent is available," it said.

"In respect of other students, online classes will continue to avoid academic loss. With regard to students to be called for physical classes in a phased manner, directions of state administration will be strictly followed. Being a residential school, wearing of a mask, maintaining social distance, frequent hand washing and sanitization will be given utmost importance," it added.

The Ministry said that the JNVs will open for physical classes wherever state government has allowed opening school initially for Classes 10 and 12. Further directions will be given shortly in respect of other classes based on the availability of accommodation and devices to students, it said. (ANI)

