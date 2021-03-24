Job for every family, laptops for students in BJP's Kerala manifesto

Releasing the manifesto, "Puthiye Keralam, Modiku Oppam" (A new Kerala with Modi), Javedekar said it is time that the people of Kerala give the BJP a chance and if they do, it would come with a slew of benefits.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 24 (IANS) The BJP's manifesto for the April 6 Kerala Assembly elections, released by Union Minister Prakash Javedekar on Wednesday, promises a job to every family, laws on Sabarimala and against 'love jihad' and benefits to various sections.

"We promise to give one job to every family. BPL families will be given six LPG cylinders and all high school students would get a free laptop," said the Union Minister who arrived in the state capital as part of election campaigning.

Among the other promises, the BJP promised monthly reimbursement of Rs 5,000 each to every family if the breadwinner falls sick.

"All the ST/SC families will be given free land. New laws will be floated on the Sabarimala temple issue and also to prevent 'Love Jihad'," Javadekar said.

He also listed out various schemes of the Narendra Modi government which has been doled out by the Pinarayi Vijayan government but claimed as their own.

They are not Vijayan's schemes, but Modi's instead, he said.

The BJP held just one seat in the outgoing 140-member Kerala Assembly and are hoping to improve their strength.

