Jodhpur: 4-year-old rescued from drowning in gutter

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A four-year-old girl who fell into a sewage gutter in Horse Chowk in Jodhpur on Sunday was saved from drowning due to quick action taken by a local.

The incident took place on Sunday around 5:40 pm when Vaishnavi, 4, accidentally fell into the open eight feet deep drain in front of Mundra Bhawan here.



CCTV visuals show Jyotiram Patil, who was working in his shop 10 feet away rushing to the child's rescue after hearing her screams and managed to pull out the drowning girl.

"For the past four to five days, people have been facing problems due to this open and flowing drain. The road construction department has made pit holes and stopped the work. We had earlier filled a complaint regarding this but no one understood the seriousness of it", said a local.

"The girl could have died if she was not saved on time. The gutter holes are open here from eight days. People are constantly complaining but no action is being taken. The work that the corporation did after the accident, if it was done in the morning, then this incident would not have happened", another local told ANI. (ANI)

