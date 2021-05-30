Jodhpur district administration organizes vaccination camp for Pakistani Hindu refugees

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Jodhpur district administration organized a vaccination camp for Pakistani Hindu refugees in the Kali Beri area on Saturday to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a judgment passed by the Rajasthan High Court on Friday, it informed that guidelines issued by the Centre, in no way, exclude any migrants when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination. In the judgement, the Court directed to vaccinate Pakistani Hindu refugees and make ration kits available for them.

Knowing this, an NGO named 'Seemant Lok Sangathan' took the initiative to vaccinate all the refugees in the Kali Bari area. While speaking to ANI, the founder of the NGO, Hindu Singh Sodha said, "Post the recent order by the High Court, we along with the Jodhpur district administration have started innoculating Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in the area."

"We have vaccinated more than 200 migrants today. Many of them expressed happiness about the same and thanked the government for this help. Also, we are vaccinating only those individuals who have valid identification documents", he said.

Speaking to ANI, Chunni Devi, a refugee said, "We thank the government for this initiative. We got vaccinated after producing valid identification documents needed for vaccination. We are happy."

Meanwhile, in a move to prevent the Covid-19 infection spread, the Rajasthan government had announced the imposition of a three-tier lockdown in the state from May 24 to June 8.

As per the state health bulletin yesterday, Rajasthan logged 2,314 fresh Covid-19 cases and 70 deaths. Total recoveries stand at 8,71,283 in the state, it stated. (ANI)