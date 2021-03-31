Jodhpur hooch tragedy: ED names Bhullar for providing poisonous spirit to accused Vishnoi

An ED official said that Bhullar, a resident of Indore, is one of the main accused in the case in which 22 people allegedly died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Jodhpur in 2011.

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Amandeep Singh Bhullar, the main accused in connection with 2011 Jodhpur hooch tragedy in which 22 people allegedly died due to consumption of spurious liquor.

The ED had registered a case on the basis of FIRs registered by Rajasthan Police against Kaluram Vishnoi, his wife Sharda Devi, Bhullar and others in relation to supply, manufacture and sale of spurious liquor and charge sheets were also filed by the Rajasthan Police.

The official said that the ED has already attached assets to the tune of Rs 1.23 crore acquired by Vishnoi and others by hooch tragedy kingpin.

He said that Bhullar had supplied poisonous spirit to accused Vishnoi, who is a resident of Khejrali in Jodhpur area of Rajasthan which was used for making of spurious liquor.

