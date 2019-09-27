Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway accident: CM Ashok Gehlot announces Rs 1 lakh compensation to kin of dead

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced Rs one lakh financial assistance each to the families of the people who died in a collision between a bus and a vehicle on Jaisalmer - Jodhpur Road in Jodhpur, earlier today.

"I am distressed on the news of this horrific accident and I pray for strength to the families of those who lost their lives to deal with this irreparable loss," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a statement.



Thirteen people lost their lives in a road accident on Friday at the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway.

The deceased include seven men, five women and one child. Eight persons who sustained injuries in the accident have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

The accident occurred when a bus and a camper jeep collided near Dhadhaniya village in Jodhpur district. Cops from the Balesar Police Station reached the site to conduct an investigation into the cause of the accident. (ANI)

