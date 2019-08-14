Jogging, yoga, birthday wishes, praises for PM - BJP MPs actively post on NaMo App

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Being active on social media platforms is a usual affair for most people and our representatives are no different. An elite group of BJP's Lok Sabha lawmakers are actively sharing regular updates on the NaMo App, making Prime Minister Narendra Modi aware of their work.

Namo App, the forum established for connecting with the common man, is fast catching up to be a mode through which BJP's parliamentarians are keeping the Prime Minister updates about their initiatives.These include activities like jogging, yoga, press conferences, posters praising Prime Minister, participating in RSS' Guru Dakshina program and launching the party's membership drive. Wishing birthdays and sending condolences part of the group activities.The lawmakers, especially first-timers, are more than enthusiastic in participating on the section meant for elected representatives. Most parliamentarians are in fact working on the Prime Minister's advice and are letting him know about the connections they are establishing with common people.A look at the recent updates of the App shows posts by MPs from different parts of the country participating in public outreach programs, apprising Prime Minister their active presence.The newly-elected MP from Rajsamand, Diya Kumari, recently shared four clippings of various media reports which had covered her claims of her family being a descendent of Lord Ram.MP Ranjanben Bhatt from Vadodara shared a poster thanking everyone for wishing her on her birthday.Most of the MPs have, however, decided to confine their posts to party work and its policies. Like Rajveer Singh, MP from Etah, made his contribution towards BJP's membership drive known on the app. Ramesh Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi, posted pictures of himself felicitating freedom fighters in his constituency.Miteshbhai Patel from Anand in Gujarat recently shared a poster congratulating the government for the abrogation of Article 370. Many others have also posted congratulatory messages over the landmark decisions pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.Sitapur lawmaker Rajesh Verma posted pictures of him being felicitated by the people of his constituency after BJP government repealed Article 370.Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, a lawmaker from Rajasthan, shared pictures of his morning walk and yoga at Sawai Madhopur Stadium to outline his dedication towards the cause.Continuing with party work, Jaskaur Meena from Dausa posted photos of Sangathan Parv by participating in the farewell of a senior teacher and added that he encouraged them to join the BJP.Lately, there was a flurry of condolence messages for late Sushma Swaraj with many lawmakers posting their pictures paying respects to the deceased stalwart.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong advocate of utilising social media for connecting with the masses. He has often asked his members of parliament to be active on the NaMo app.The Namo app groups for MPs were created as the Prime Minister wanted these elected representatives to discuss and share thoughts on important issues and policy decisions.On the contrary, some of the MPs, like Jugal Kishore Sharma from Jammu, have decided to confine their presence on the NaMo app to only wishing good morning and goodnight to everyone.Prime Minister Modi had, in the past, reprimanded MPs for being inactive on the forum after which the group has now seen a spurt in activity. (ANI)

f