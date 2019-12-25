Joint Cadre Authority to meet tomorrow to decide on transfer of IAS, IPS officers of UT cadre

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called a meeting of Joint Cadre Authority (JCA) which will decide the transfers of IAS and IPS officers of AGMUT cadre.

The meeting is scheduled for December 26 and will be chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in his office.

The meeting will decide Goa's next police chief as well since the post is vacant after the death of DGP Pranab Nanda. It is unclear whether some officers will send to or moved out from Jammu and Kashmir as well.



Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik will also attend the meeting as 'special invitee'.

Delhi in last few months has seen various law and order situations like Tis Hazari court incident where lawyers faced off with Delhi police. Similarly, the Delhi police also faced heat after violent protests at Jamia University.

A top Home Ministry official had earlier said that Delhi Police has been told that lawlessness will not be tolerated while talking about the protests held at Jamia University which turned violent.

The meeting will be attended by all members of the Joint Cadre Authority.

"All the members of the Joint Cadre Authority (JCA) are requested to make it convenient to attend the aforesaid meeting on the scheduled date and time," a letter issued by MHA to all members says. (ANI)

