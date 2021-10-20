Joint parliamentary panel on data protection bill meets under new Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the data protection bill met on Wednesday to deliberate on the legislation.

Committee member Jairam Ramesh said that it will continue its meeting on Thursday.

"Parliament's Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 had a marathon six hour sitting today. It is meeting again tomorrow to discuss the few clauses remaining and will complete its deliberations. It has been a massive collective effort," he said in a tweet after the meeting.