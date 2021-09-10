Jordan court upholds verdict against ex-Minister, royal family member

In its ruling on Thursday, the Court of Cassation said that the verdicts were taken in accordance with the rule of law and after the two were found guilty of the charges, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amman, Sep 10 (IANS) Jordan's Court of Cassation has upheld the ruling against former Finance Minister Bassem Awadallah and royal family member Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid to 15 years in prison for inciting acts against the crown.

In July, the State Security Court sentenced Awadallah and Ben Zeid to 15 years in prison for inciting acts against the regime, carrying out acts that endanger the safety of the kingdom, and fomenting sedition.

In June, the State Security Court announced prosecution against Awadallah and Zeid, charging them with harming the safety and security of Jordan and destabilising the country.

Zeid was also charged with possession of narcotics, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

In April, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Prince Hamza, Awadallah, and Zeid had contacts with external powers to take some actions against the country.

--IANS

ksk/