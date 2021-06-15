Jordan discusses financial support issues with UNRWA

Amman, June 15 (IANS) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and a top official from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) discussed preparations for the international conference organised by the Kingdom and Sweden to rally financial and political support for organisation.

During the meeting on Monday, Safadi, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, and Commissioner-General of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini stressed the importance of the conference, which is expected to be held by the end of 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conference aims to adopt effective strategies and plans to ensure the UNRWA's continuous role to provide vital services to Palestinian refugees on health, education and relief, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry in Amman.

They also highlighted the urgency of the process of reconstruction in the Gaza Strip and meeting its needs.

Lazzarini appreciated Jordan's efforts to rally international support for the UNRWA, emphasising the role the Kingdom plays and its cooperation with the international community to help the Agency bridge the financial deficit it is facing.

According to the UNRWA, more than 2 million registered Palestine refugees live in Jordan.

Most Palestine refugees in Jordan, but not all, have full citizenship.

There are 10 recognised Palestine refugee camps throughout the country, which accommodate nearly 370,000 refugees, or 18 per cent of the country total.

Jordan hosts the largest number of Palestine refugees of all of the UNWRA fields.

--IANS

ksk/