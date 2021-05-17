Jordan working on releasing 2 nationals arrested in Israel

Amman, May 17 (IANS) Jordanian authorities are following up on the arrest of two nationals who crossed into Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv is working with Israeli authorities to secure their release, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
The arrests came as tension between Israel and the Hamas-led militant groups has been flaring up since May 10.
Over the weekend, thousands of Jordanians held protests near the border with Israel in support of the Palestinians.
--IANS
ksk/