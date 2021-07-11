Jordanian King receives call from new Israeli Prez

During the phone call on Saturday evening, the King underscored the necessity to advance efforts to reach this solution, as the only way to achieve security, stability, and lasting peace in the region, reports Xinhua news agency citing the statement as saying.

Amman, July 11 (IANS) Jordan's King Abdullah II received a phone call from new Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during which the monarch stressed the importance of working towards just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, according to a statement by the royal court.

Herzog's office said in a statement that the monarch also congratulated him on becoming the President.

"The President thanked King Abdullah, who expressed satisfaction with the recent return of diplomatic ties between the two countries to their proper track," The Times of Israel quoted the statement released on Saturday night as saying.

"The President stressed the importance of the strategic ties between the countries for advancing peace and regional development, and that he intends to continue to assist in strengthening the relations between the countries," it added.

Herzog's office said the two agreed to remain in contact "to work together to advance cooperation between the states, for the benefit of their nations and the entire region".

Herzog took office on July 7 as Israel's 11th President, succeeding Reuven Rivlin.

