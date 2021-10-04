Jordanian king says campaign against Jordan to sabotage progress

Amman, Oct 5 (IANS) King Abdullah II of Jordan has said that attempts to create internal discord in Jordan are still ongoing and there was a campaign against the country to undermine progress, according to a Royal Court statement.

During a meeting with representatives and leading figures from Central Badia tribes of Jordan, the king said that Jordan is greatly respected and supported among neighboring and friendly countries, and has a strong and influential role in the regional and international stages, Xinhua news agency reported.