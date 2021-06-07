Jordanian MP expelled over insulting King

The Lower House on Sunday held an emergency session following the riots that occurred in the expelled MP's hometown in Naour on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amman, June 7 (IANS) Jordan's Lower House of Parliament voted to expel MP Osama Ajarmeh over his "insulting statements" against King Abdullah II.

Four police were injured during the riots as the rioters set several vehicles ablaze and fired live ammunition.

During the session on Sunday, 108 out of the 119 MPs voted in favour of expelling Ajarmeh.

Lower House Speaker Deputy Abdulmunim Oddat firmly denounced what he described as "perverted statements uttered by Ajarmeh against King Abdullah".

"I declare the Lower House's refusal of any form of tampering with the prestige and status of His Majesty King Abdullah and any tampering with our social system, tribal and family harmony," Oddat said.

Last month, the Lower House decided to freeze the membership of Ajarmeh for one year after he offended other lawmakers in violation of the house's internal regulations.

--IANS

ksk/