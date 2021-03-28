Jorge Arreaza accused Colombia of supporting rebels to flee Venezuela

Mexico City [Mexico], March 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Venezuela's Government has accused Colombia of providing military support to rebels fleeing Venezuela.



"The FANB [National Bolivarian Armed Forces] confronts and expels Colombian irregular armed groups from Venezuela. They flee to Colombia. No one stops or confronts them there. Bogota sends military troops to the site. They do not chase or capture them. They mobilize troops to protect them," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Venezuela's defence ministry said several fighters from Colombian armed groups had been killed and multiple others had been taken into custody during an operation in Apure State, near the Venezuela-Colombia border, which was launched one week ago.

At least two Venezuelan servicemen have been killed and nine others were injured during the operation.

Venezuela's defence ministry has accused the Colombian government and the CIA of sponsoring armed groups operating in the border areas. (ANI/Sputnik)