Journalist asks to guess US Senator's favourite Indian dish

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Tweeting the description of US Senator Elizabeth Warren's favourite Indian dish, a journalist asked tweeple to guess it and what followed was a sea of reactions.

During an interaction with a news website, Elizabeth Warren described her favourite dish and Tweeting the same, campaign reporter Zohreen Shah wrote: "If you know what she's referring to, feel free to chime in."

"@ewarren is asked about her favourite Indian food at @vicenews' #BrownandBlack forum: "It's like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!" she says. If you know what she's referring to, feel free to chime in," the reporter tweeted.

So naturally, the tweet went viral, thus, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and really good sarcasm on Twitter. Posting a picture of the Boondi raita, a user wrote "Boondi raita." Another user commented: "I think sabudana khichdi (I've never had it).""Oh, you mean American Indian? That would be my traditional Pow Wow Chow!" said a user. A user wrote, "I assumed she meant kheer, but I've never had it with daal." Saying that Dhokla is spongy, a user said: "Dhokla is spongy. I can see someone of Native American ancestry referring to it as "like big tapioca." "Referring to a Kerala dish, a user commented: "Tapioca with kootu, a form of dal, that's a Kerala dish, exotic choice." rsu-saurav/dpb