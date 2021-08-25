Journalist Madan Ravichandran and Venba dismissed from TN BJP

The action comes a day after the release of the sleazy video by Ravichandran in which the party's state General Secretary K.T. Raghavan figured.

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit on Wednesday dismissed journalist Madan Ravichandran and Venba from the organisation's primary membership.

Soon after the sting video was released on the social media, Raghavan resigned from his party post.

Ravichandran also said he was in possession of clips of several BJP leaders and will be released later.

In a statement issued here, Tamil Nadu BJP said Ravichandran had met state President K. Annamalai and assured his cooperation to the committee headed party's State Secretary Malarkodi to study the truth behind the allegations.

However, since Ravichandran had recorded his views in the video that are against the party principles, he and Venba are dismissed from the party's primary membership.

--IANS

