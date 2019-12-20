Journalist shot dead in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (IANS) Armed men shot dead a journalist and injured another scribe near Moga town in Punjab, police said on Friday.

Jobanpreet Singh, a journalist with a news channel, and Gurchet Singh, working for a vernacular daily, were on their way to Chandigarh when they were shot at from automatic weapons on Thursday night.

Gurchet got bullet injuries, while Jobanpreet was declared dead in a private hospital, a police official said.

Later, the inured was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana city where he was critical but out of danger.

The police have registered a murder case against the unidentified men.