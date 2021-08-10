Journalist working for Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested with 2 grenades in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10 (ANI): A journalist working for proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested with two grenades in Srinagar here on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said.



According to sources, the journalist was earlier arrested in 2019.

"Adil was working for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). His associate Zahid Nazar, who escaped from the site, had recently come out of jail. He was also arrested in an explosives-related case of Police Station Khrew," police sources added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

