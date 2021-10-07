Journalists condemn Pakistan plan for strict control over media

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), in a statement, said the proposed changes to current frameworks aim to centralise under a single authority all regulations pertaining to any media, under the pretence of "simplifying procedures and fighting disinformation".IFJ added that the PMDA would replace existing media regulatory bodies and would oversee "films, electronic, print and digital media" across every domain, from registrations to wages, licensing to the allocation of government advertising. The body will also oversee both civil and criminal complaints procedures.Serious concerns have also been raised, by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), the International Publishers Association (IPA), and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), regarding the proposed governance of the new PMDA. Half of the PMDA board's eight members - as well as the chairman - will be appointed by the state, the statement said."WAN-IFRA, IPA and IFJ are particularly alarmed by a provision that allows the new authority the power to shortlist members of Media Tribunals, vested with the power to hand down punishments of up to three years in jail and fines of up to 25 million Pakistani rupees. Decisions made by the Media Tribunals can only be appealed before the Supreme Court," it added.The media groups also expressed strong reservations about the secrecy behind the drafting of the new PDMA law."We urge the Pakistan government to actively collaborate with representatives of the media on any such proposed law, particularly given its wide-ranging authority and the high potential for the infringement of press freedom," said WAN-IFRA CEO, Vincent Peyregne."Declarations from the government that explain the new law simply as a strategy to curb disinformation only confirm suspicions that it is instead a set of broad regulations designed to undermine critical speech and unduly control the media."Jose Borghino, Secretary-General of the IPA said that his group stands alongside news publishers and journalists in calling for the Pakistani authorities to withdraw their plans for the Pakistan Media Development Authority. "The potential impact on freedom of expression and the freedom to publish are clear and it is alarming to see the current health crisis being used as cover to stifle independent media.""The PMDA threatens to further curtail media freedom in Pakistan. The IFJ strongly urges Pakistan's government to listen to the industry and take a step back, consult and engage with the media on much-needed reforms that will support and enable a sustainable, strong and independent media into the future," said Anthony Bellanger, IFJ General Secretary. (ANI)