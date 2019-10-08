Journey towards a 'New Jammu and Kashmir' has commenced: Jitendra Singh

Jammu (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the journey towards the creation of 'New Jammu and Kashmir' has begun.

Addressing media persons after attending a Dussehra function here, Singh stated, "Prime Minister Modi's idea of 'New India' will be actualised here and the journey for the creation of New Jammu and Kashmir's journey has commenced."

"After October 31, the circumstances here will change and people will realise what all things they were deprived of," he added.The Union Minister further asserted that people in Jammu and Kashmir were unable to enjoy full benefits of schemes introduced by the Centre due to Article 370."When a difficult region like Northeast can have revolutionary change then why not Jammu and Kashmir. Our government is formulating policies to address issues in Jammu and Kashmir with the utmost sensitivity," he added.Speaking on the opposition allegations on the prevailing situation in Jammu-Kashmir, Singh stated that some sections of people want to paint the situation in the region in a bad light."Some people want to portray the situation in Kashmir in a bad light and they want things to somehow take a turn for the worse. But the situation here, will turn around rapidly for the better," he said (ANI)