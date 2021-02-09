JP Nadda flags off 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal's Birbhum, says CM Mamata exploited state

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday flagged off a 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound West Bengal from Chillar Math in Birbhum.



Speaking on the occasion he said, "The Bengal which was known for its culture, development, and for showing the direction to the country has been exploited through corruption by Mamata's government."

"So, BJP decided to start 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring in the real change," said Nadda while addressing the rally in Birbhum.

Nadda also offered prayers at the Tarapith temple in Birbhum.

The BJP is organising parivartan yatras in West Bengal as part of its efforts to oust the Trinamool Congress government.

The first yatra was launched by Nadda from Nabadwip in Nadia district on Saturday.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year. (ANI)