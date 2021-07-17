JP Nadda holds meeting with Punjab BJP leaders

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting with party leaders from Punjab on Saturday in the national capital.



Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma, organisation's general secretary Dinesh Kumar and other leaders were present at the meeting held at party headquarters.

The meeting holds significance keeping the state assembly elections in Punjab due early next year in mind.

Nadda's meeting with the party's Punjab unit comes a day after he addressed the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh working committee on Friday as part of preparations for assembly polls early next year.

In that meeting, Nadda asked party workers to reach out to people to expose opposition parties including the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, senior BJP leaders met on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 19.

Sources had said the meeting took place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The monsoon session of parliament is expected to be stormy with the opposition gearing up to attack the BJP-led government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)