JP Nadda meets BJP general secretaries at party headquarters

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): A day after being elected as party chief, JP Nadda on Tuesday met party general secretaries at the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday.

Nadda on Monday said it is only possible in BJP that a worker like him, coming from a village in Himachal Pradesh, is given the responsibility of the party chief.



In his speech at the BJP headquarters here after taking over as the national president, Nadda also expressed gratitude to the party's senior leaders for reposing faith in him.

"A simple worker like me, who did not have a political background, who hails from a remote place in Himachal Pradesh - if someone like me is being given this responsibility then it is the specialty of BJP and it is possible only in BJP," Nadda said.

"I thank the State units for electing me unopposed and for giving me this opportunity. I will move forward with strength as I have received the full support of the party's central leadership," he added.

Nadda was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of the party's organisational poll process on Monday. (ANI)

