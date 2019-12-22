JP Nadda meets Sindhi community people in Indore, discusses CAA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Saturday met the people of Sindhi community here and discussed with them over the recently amended citizenship law.

"Indore is celebrating the new Citizenship Act. For the past few decades, justice to the Sindhi community from west Pakistan was delayed. They were angry as they were not able to lead a normal life. Now all their woes have ended as the new law on citizenship has come into force," said Nadda.Nadda also slammed the Congress for being a party to the Anti-CAA agitation."While in power, Jawaharlal Nehru was also in favour of giving citizenship right to the outsiders. Even in 2003, Manmohan Singh promised of rolling out citizenship law, but was unable to fulfil its promise," he said."The new citizenship law has become possible only because of the will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategy of Home Minister Amit Shah. I assure you all that this Act will not take away the citizenship of any Muslim or any other minority group," added the BJP leader.Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)