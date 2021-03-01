JP Nadda offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday.



Later, he also offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple here.

At 4:45 PM, the BJP chief is scheduled to inaugurate the newly built regional office and Prayagraj Mahavidyalaya in Rohania, Varanasi. At 7 PM, Nadda will interact with various social leaders at Chaudhary Lawns near Naria, BHU in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)