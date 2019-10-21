JP Nadda to hold meeting of BJP general secretaries on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president JP Nadda will hold a meeting of the party's general secretaries on Tuesday at the party headquarters here in the national capital.

In the meeting, the leaders will deliberate on the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.



According to party leaders, discussions will also be held regarding the BJP's function to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

Elections for the 288 seats of Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra and 90 seats in Haryana are being held today. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

