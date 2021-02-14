JP Nadda to review organisational work taken up by States on Feb 21

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has called a meeting of all office-bearers of the party on February 21, at 11 am at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi.



According to sources, letters has been sent to all office bearers and in addition state presidents, state in-charge and co-in-charge. All state presidents of the BJP along with the State general secretary (organisation) has also been asked to come for the meeting.

The source also added that the information has been sent by BJP general secretary and Headquarter in-charge Arun Singh on the instructions of J P Nadda.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for February 14 which was later postponed to February 21.

The BJP president has called a meeting of national office bearers including, state prabaris, sah prabharis, state president, state general secretary (organisation), at NDMC convention centre.

State President and state general secretary (organisation) have been asked to bring report card of the organisational activities taken up by them in the states.

The BJP national president will also address the meeting and an opportunity will be used to get to know and review the work undertaken by the various state units.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the meeting and may address the invited leaders. (ANI)

