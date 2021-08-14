JP Nadda to visit Uttarakhand on August 20

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will visit Uttarakhand on August 20 to take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.



BJP state president Madan Kaushik said Nadda will remain in Uttarakhand till August 21 and will take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming elections.

He further said Nadda will also interact with ex-servicemen in Dehradun and will have discussions with saints in Haridwar.

The Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand in February 2022. (ANI)

