JP Nadda to visit West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda will fly to Kolkata on September 27.

During his two day visit, Nadda will address an organizational meeting and an event on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Salt Lake Stadium.



Later, at 7 pm on the same day, Nadda will hold a meeting with the state officials.

On September 28, the BJP working president will organize a ritual of tarpan (paying homage to ancestors) at the mass level at Babughat on the day of Mahalaya, which marks beginning of the Durga Puja festival.

He will offer tarpan in the name of BJP workers killed in political violence in Bengal in the last couple of years.

The next Assembly election in West Bengal is in 2021 hence all the political quarters especially the BJP and the TMC are leaving no stone unturned to tap this festival season to reach out to the locals.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, BJP managed to bag as many as 18 seats out of 42 parliament seats and emerged as the challenger for Mamata Banerjee led TMC. (ANI)

