JSP leader alleges malpractice by Andhra YSRCP minister, dares him to visit temple and swear innocence

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and spokesperson PV Mahesh on Monday alleged that YSRCP Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao got undue benefits of a private real estate firm owned by benamis that included the state minister and his friends.



"Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has indulged in corruption practices", Mahesh alleged.

Addressing the reporters, PV Mahesh said that a private real estate company owned by friends and benamis of Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao under name 'Capital Business Park' at Tadepalli in the Guntur district is legally a "shopping complex building".

"Rao compelled industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and got Rs 26.5 crore stamp duty exemption for the project. Further, Rs 3 crore are allotted for infrastructure development to the company," Mahesh alleged.

Stating that the endowments minister got an undue advantage to the tune of at least Rs 30 crore, he said. "How can such benefits be given to a company, not in the industrial corridor".

He further accused that the benamis of the minister have been threatening textile shopkeepers to move their shops into the new building.

The JSP leader challenged the endowments minister to accept the allegations or prove it otherwise. He also demanded that the minister should go to the Goddess Kanakadurga temple and swear upon the Goddess that he is not involved in corrupt practices and that those directors in the project were not his friends or benamis. (ANI)

