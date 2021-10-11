JSPL Foundation extends last date for Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman nomination

According to the company's official statement issued on Monday, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) took the decision after taking cognisance of various requests from various individuals and organizations across the country for the same."Like the previous three editions, the pan-India initiative will honour 20 'Change Agents' from India for their exemplary societal contributions and achievements," the company said.The foundation said it received more than 400 entries and encourages individuals and organisations to apply or nominate deserving entries for the award. "The application and nomination forms, along with the details of the award, are available on www.jsplfoundation.com," said the statement.An honorarium of Rs 1 Lakh each will be awarded to each selected winner in each of 10 categories-- agriculture /rural development, art and culture, education, entrepreneurship and livelihood, environment, health, innovation/technology, sports, public service /social service, and women empowerment.In addition, individuals and organisations making significant efforts to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic would also be honoured under a special category, informed the company.Shallu Jindal, the Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, said, "Several persons and organisations are making excellent contributions to social development despite hardships. The Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman is a celebration of the indomitable human spirit that strives to change our society.""During the last three editions, we have received overwhelming responses from various parts of the country and have honoured various individuals and organisations from the grassroots for their exemplary contributions. More such individuals, such organisations and individuals should come forward to participate in the fourth edition of this pan India initiative and share their untold stories of Courage, which will inspire others," she added.JSPL Foundation instituted the 'Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman' in 2015 to identify, reward and nurture social innovators and change-makers from the grassroots in India.The award was instituted to honour the unsung heroes who overcame adversities in their lives to create their own unique identity, displaying exemplary courage, commitment and dedication towards their cause.OP Jindal Global (deemed to be a university) is the knowledge partner for the awards and will be responsible for earmarking the parameters and finalising the awardees with the help of four panels of Regional juries and one panel of the national jury."Entries from across India will be assimilated into four zones - north, east, west and south. Four panels of regional juries will assess the entries to evaluate entries based on identified parameters and shortlist deserving individuals and organisations from the respective regions. The shortlisted entries from each region will then be placed before an eminent panel of the national jury to select the awardees, who will be honoured in an award presentation to be held in the national capital," added the statement. (ANI)