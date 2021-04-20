JSW to supply K'taka 400 ton of oxygen daily: Minister

After the meeting here, Nirani told reporters that among all steel manufacturing companies based in Karnataka, the JSW Group has committed to supply 400 tonnes of oxygen per day.

Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) With several hospitals claiming that shortage of oxygen was claiming several lives, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister, Murugesh R. Nirani on Tuesday held a meeting with steel manufacturing giants like the JSW Group for supplying oxygen to Covid-hit hospitals.

Amidst worsening situation in the state, he emphasised on the need to produce oxygen in abundance to address the public health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He appealed to all the steel companies to respond to the crisis, produce oxygen on a war-footing and supply them to hospitals on a priority basis.

The minister said that with the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to grow exponentially, Karnataka is witnessing severe shortage of oxygen.

"The overwhelming number of cases and shortage of oxygen supply has choked the health system in the state. Even the patients from well-off families and medical professionals are struggling to get ICU beds and oxygen supply during this unprecedented time," he said.

JSW Steel's Deputy Managing Director, Vinod Nowal, who was present in the meeting, assured the state government to supply 400 tonnes of oxygen per day to tackle the crisis.

"Our company's commitment is towards Karnataka. We are equipped and ready to supply more oxygen if the demand arises," Nowal said after the meeting.

--IANS

nbh/vd