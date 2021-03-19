Jt surprise raids at 100 locations across country

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) In a massive action over alleged cases of corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out joint preventive surprise checks at over 100 locations across the country with a focus on the railways and some other departments.

A CBI source related to the probe told IANS: "The multiple teams of the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) unit across the country carried out surprise joint preventive searches at over 100 locations."