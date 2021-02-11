Jual Oram launches book on economic awareness in India

The book provides a practical and viable option for reviving Indian economy for creating new jobs and enlarging public income and also, the structural reforms such as fiscal and monetary stimuli for overcoming economic crisis arising due to pandemic, said a statement on the book.

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Defence and MP Jual Oram has launched 'Turn Around India: 2020- Surmounting Past Legacy', a book on creating economic awareness among masses. The book is authored by RP Gupta.

'Turn Around India: 2020' is an intimate narrative of Gupta's experiences and how he attained success through sheer hard work and determination.

Published by Himalaya Publishing House, the book, launched on Wednesday, highlights the required modes and strategies to transform India into a vibrant economy and among the most developed nations of the world.

The book talks about the economic history of India enabling to identify the strengths and weakness and take corrective actions, added the statement.

"It deals with socio-political aspects which ultimately affects the policy and regulations. It recommends for surmounting the past legacy of Colonial laws and the Socialistic model of the economy for turning around the Indian economy. It also focuses on achieving a high growth trajectory with global competitiveness so that India can boost export and reduce the trade deficit. It recommends for Rupee appreciation with a long-term plan for converting Rupee as a reserve currency.

"In his book, Gupta has touched upon practically every facet of the Indian economy. He believes with several innovative reforms such as Modified Gold monetization scheme, the Modified role of FCI, Rupee appreciation and bond market, country's economy can soon be on the fast track."

The book is available on Amazon.

--IANS

sj/pgh