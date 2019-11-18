Judges from Jamaica, Bhutan join CJI Bobde on dais

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) In an unprecedented gesture, a Bench headed by newly appointed Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant on Monday sat on the dais with Chief Justice of Jamaica Bryan Sykes and Justice Kuenlay Tshering, a judge in the Supreme Court of Bhutan.

Earlier in the day, Justice Bobde was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Bobde sat for nearly an hour in the Chief Justice courtroom.

It's learnt from court officials that his family and friends also attended the court proceedings for a brief period.

Justices Sykes and Tshering observed the court proceedings, especially the format of urgent mentioning of matters before the Chief Justice. According to court officials, Justices Sykes and Tshering also attend the swearing in ceremony.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, made the first mentioning before the Bench headed by Justice Bobde. Sibal sought an urgent hearing on his client senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea, challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him bail.

Last week, the high court rejected his bail application in the Enforcement Directorate's case relating to the INX-Media. The high court observed that the allegations against the veteran politician were "serious" in nature and that the case was not fit for granting him bail.

Sibal also congratulated Justice Bobde on being appointed the Chief Justice. The Supreme Court Bar Association members too congratulated him for occupying the high-office in the judiciary.

Responding to Sibal's urgent mentioning, the Chief Justice said the court would hear Chidambaram's plea either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

It's learnt from court officials that visiting judges also interacted with several judges from the Delhi High Court and district courts.

Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on October 18 had recommended Justice Bobde, the second senior-most judge of the apex court, as his successor. Justice Bobde, the 47th CJI, would be in office for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021.

Born in Nagpur on April 24, 1956, he completed his graduation and obtained a law degree from Nagpur University.

Justice Bobde was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench hearing the long-running Ayodhya land dispute case.

