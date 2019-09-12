Judges tramsfers made for cogent reasons, will not hesitate to disclose reasons: SC

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing controversy over the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, the Supreme Court on Thursday virtually justified the decison and said that the transfers were made for cogent reasons and that the Collegium will not hesitate in disclosing the reasons behind such transfers.

"Transfer was made for cogent reasons" and the Collegium will have "no hesitation in disclosing the reason for the transfer of judges if necessary", the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court said in a statement.The apex court said that certain reports relating to recommendations recently made by the Collegium regarding the transfer of Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts have appeared in the media."Each of the recommendations for transfer was made for cogent reasons after complying with the required procedure in the interest of better administration of justice. Though it would not be in the interest of the institution to disclose the reasons for transfer, if found necessary, the Collegium will have no hesitation in disclosing the same," the statement read.The court also added that the recommendations were made after full and complete deliberations and the same was unanimously agreed upon by the Collegium.Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijay K Tahilaramani had recently tendered her resignation after the SC Collegium rejected her request to withdraw its decision to transfer her to Meghalaya High Court sparking a controversy.The Supreme Court Collegium had on August 28 recommended the transfer of Justice Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.The Collegium meeting held on September 3, consisting of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and Rohinton Nariman, rejected the representation made by Justice Tahilramani requesting to reconsider the transfer proposal, which was made on August 28.It had also transferred Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice AK Mittal, to the Madras High Court. Justice Vivek Agarwal from the Madhya Pradesh High Court was transferred to the Allahabad High Court. It also transferred Justice Amit Rawal, Punjab & Haryana High Court to Kerala High Court. (ANI)