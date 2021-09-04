Judicial system facing challenges, India needs National Judicial Infrastructure Corp: CJI

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday said that the country's judicial system is facing difficult challenges like deficient infrastructure, shortage of administrative staff, and huge vacancies of judges and asserted that India needs National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation.



While speaking at the felicitation ceremony hosted by the Bar Council of India in his honour, CJI Ramana said he will present a voluminous report detailing how many court buildings, chambers and facilities to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"The judicial system is facing difficult challenges like deficient infrastructure, shortage of administrative staff and huge vacancies of judges. India needs National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation. During my high court days, I have seen that women don't have toilets," he said.

"I've prepared a voluminous report, collecting information from every nook and corner of the country detailing how many court buildings, chambers, & facilities that we have to provide to the Bar & women lawyers. After one week, I will present it to the law minister," the CJI added.

Highlighting the lack of affordable quality legal advice and corporatization of the legal practice in the country, the CJI said that common people cannot afford quality legal advice at corporate prices, which is an area of concern.

"Even though we are strongly providing access to justice, lakhs of people in India are unable to approach courts to seek remedy," he further said.

Pointing out the new trend of young lawyers switching to law firms, Justice Ramana said, "I want to highlight a new trend in (legal) profession. I'm referring to the corporatization of the profession. Because of issues relating to livelihood, many young and bright lawyers are joining law firms... It is also causing a decline in traditional practice".

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI Ramana has recently recommended nine names, including those of three women judges, to the government for appointment as judges to the Supreme Court. In another quick decision, the collegium headed by CJI Ramana recommended 68 names for elevation as Judges of various state High Courts to the Centre. (ANI)

