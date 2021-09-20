JUH starts 'Madani-100' free coaching centre

Madani said that the purpose of setting up this centre is to prepare intelligent but financially weak students for competitive examinations. For this 10th, 11th and 12th pass students will be selected through a test. This test will be Admission Cum Scholarship, and the students who will be selected will be given scholarship up to 100% and free coaching for competitive exams like IIT, GEE and NET.

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, inaugurated a free coaching centre called "Madani-100" for financially weak students in New Delhi on Monday and in which non-Muslim students can get admission too.

Madani clarified that Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind does its work on the basis of humanity irrespective of religion, caste and creed. "Therefore, in keeping with its tradition, coaching will also be provided to non-Muslim students who are financially weak but talented." he said.

He added that Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has never opposed secular or modern education. However, from the beginning it has been believing that the children of the nation who want to get education must have religious education so that they can understand what Islam is and what its teachings are.

He added that there is no future for the traditional way of education, and our children who are getting education will lag far behind the children of other nations if they are not prepared for competitive examinations by encouraging their natural abilities.

He said that the kind of religious and ideological confrontation that has now started in our homeland cannot be countered by any other weapon except education, so it is the collective responsibility of all of us to equip our new generation with basic religious and modern higher education so that they, with their intelligence and ability, can reach the milestones of success and prosperity.

Madani said the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind is working successfully on all fronts. It is setting up schools and madrassas on the one hand, and on the other hand it has now started emphasizing on education that can serve the country and the nation at every level. This means technical and competitive education. The launch of the free coaching centre is a major initiative in this direction. He said that if this initiative is successful, then our long-standing desire is to set up a coaching centre for the civil services.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has been providing scholarships to poor students selected on the basis of merit since 2012. This year, scholarships have been provided to 656 students, including Hindu students.

The amount of scholarship has also been increased from Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million since this year. It is planned to increase this amount further in the coming years.

