Juhi Chawla plea seeking amendment in an earlier order, transferred to another bench

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Actor turned environmentalist Juhi Chawla's petition seeking amendment of the word 'dismissed' to 'rejected' was transferred to another bench of the Delhi High Court.



A bench of Justice JR Midha, who recently retired last month had dismissed her lawsuit against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country and had imposed a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

After the retiring of Justice Midha, the matter was on Monday listed before Justice Sanjeev Narula who directed for placement of the matter before the roster Bench and deferred the matter for 29th July.

Justice Midha earlier while passing the judgement last month said that the plaintiffs (Juhi Chawla and the other two petitioners) had abused the process of law, and imposed costs of Rs 20 lakh on them.

The court in the order had said, "it appears that the suit was for publicity. Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created the disruption thrice. The Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption."

Earlier, the court had posed several questions to Advocate Deepak Khosla, who appeared for plaintiff Chawla in the matter. It asked whether the plaintiff had approached the government through any representation before coming to the Court.

The Court further had asked Khosla "where is the cause of action for coming to the Court? If they (government) take a decision against you, then you can come".

Chawla, who was in South Africa, also joined the court proceeding through video conferencing.

The actor, who has been actively creating awareness on harmful effects of radiofrequency radiation(RF), on May 31, filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. She said that 5G technology exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today.

According to the petition, the plaintiffs sought direction from the "arrayed defendants" to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and every type of living organism and to produce their studies regarding RF radiation in support. The spokesperson further said that if not already conducted, efficient research should also be conducted without the participation of private interests. (ANI)

