Jumbo Julie dies at Odisha Zoo

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Female elephant Julie passed away at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Monday, zoo authorities said.

The elephant had been displaying the sign of acute abdominal colic from late afternoon on Monday that caused it physical discomfort and died by 7:09 pm during treatment.



The cause of her death is, however, yet to be ascertained.

Julie was rescued from a forest in Dhenkanal Division at the age of two in May 2009 and was brought to Nandankanan Zoo, where she had been residing since then.

"It had been accepting less feed from yesterday and was showing sign of acute colic from 2.00 PM today causing physical discomfort. It was attended quickly by Zoo vets and treatment was continuing. During treatment, it breathed its last. The exact cause of death shall be ascertained after a Post Mortem," a zoo official said.

After the passing of the pachyderm, the Nandankanan Zoo is left with one male and six female elephants. (ANI)

