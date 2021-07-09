'Jungle raj' in Uttar Pradesh, says SP, SBSP on violence during block panchayat chief nominations

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9(ANI): Violence during the nomination process for the block panchayat chief elections in several districts of Uttar Pradesh is a sign of the 'Jungle Raj' in the state, Samajwadi Party said on Friday.



"The way Uttar Pradesh government along with BJP workers created a ruckus during nomination process in the state, it doesn't feel like that this is Uttar Pradesh. There wasn't any democracy here and the state government was just a mute spectator. This shows there is 'jungle raj' in UP," the Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria said.

President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar also echoed the same sentiment.

"Corrupt people and mafias are part of the BJP now. Democracy is being murdered in Uttar Pradesh and the party talks about 'Ram Rajya'. Yogi ji had claimed that there are no goons in the state. Was he not able to see the goons during the nomination process? The government is disrespecting the constitution," Rajbhar said.

Meanwhile, violence was reported in different parts of the state during the nomination filing process for block president elections.

A relative of a candidate contesting for block president elections in Bahraich district was murdered in the early hours on Friday, the police said.

According to the police a case has been registered against four people including the BJP candidate for the Block Development Council elections.

BJP candidate Vandana Singh contesting for block president elections in Gorakhpur district was attacked when she reached Chargawan block to file her nomination papers on Thursday.

Her supporters were also attacked and around two dozen people including Singh's husband Ranvijay Singh sustained injuries.

Singh has alleged that Samajwadi Party workers pelted stones and vandalised their vehicles and the police resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation.

A clash between the BJP workers and police took place in Basti during the nomination filing process of the block president election. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters. Police vehicles were also vandalised during the violence.

In Sitapur, three people suffered critical injuries after a clash broke out between BJP and independent candidate supporters during the nomination filing. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Five people were injured after violence broke out in Jaunpur between the supporters of two candidates on Wednesday night and Several vehicles were vandalised too. (ANI)

