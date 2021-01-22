Junior Assistant, Labour Commissioner, Bhadradri Kothagudem held for bribery in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): A junior assistant posted at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour at Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been arrested on Friday for demanding and accepting a bribe, informed the Director-General of Anti Corruption Bureau of Telangana, Kumar Vishwajeet.



"On 22.01.2021, at about 1400 hours, SK Rabbani, Junior Assistant, Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Bhadradri Kothagudem district was caught red-handed in his office when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 15,000," said an official statement issued by the Anti Corruption Bureau of Telangana.

The complaint was filed by Kothapalli Rajitha, a resident of Sampath Nagar in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The accused demanded and accepted the bribe to process the application of the complainant to get the insurance amount pertaining to the death of her husband sanctioned.

"The Junior Assistant thereby performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly and obtained undue advantage from the complainant," the statement read.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession at his instance.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

