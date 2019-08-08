Junior doctors stage protest against NMC Bill 2019 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Junior doctors of Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Hospital staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on Thursday against the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), 2019, which was passed in the Parliament a few days ago.



The protesters were seen raising anti-NMC slogans and holding placards which read "Say No To NMC Bill" and "We Stand Against NMC."

Yesterday, several junior doctors and medicos were detained by the police for taking part in a relay hunger strike at Siddhartha Medical College of the city on Wednesday, opposing the Bill.

The NMC Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission. It will decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC. Besides, The Bill provides for licensing of 3.5 lakhs non-medical persons to practice modern medicine. However, the term Community Health Provider has been vaguely defined. (ANI)

