Just call Cong leaders supporters of Article 370 and people will beat them with shoes: Governor Malik

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said the people will beat the Congress leaders with shoes for not clearing their stand on the Article 370.

"The Congress party has not cleared its stand on Jammu and Kashmir so far. In the coming elections, its competitors need not say anything. They will just call Congress leaders the supporters of Article 370 and then people will beat them with shoes," said Malik at a press conference here.Talking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Malik said: "Rahul should have spoken up when his leader (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) in the Lok Sabha linked the issue of Kashmir to the United Nations. He should have stopped and scolded his leader and cleared his party's stand on the floor of the House."On his war of words with Rahul, Malik said that the Congress leader has behaved like a 'political juvenile' on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370."I do not wish to talk about Rahul Gandhi because he is a boy of a renowned family of the country but he has behaved like a 'political juvenile'. As a result, his name has been mentioned in Pakistan's letter to the United Nations," said Malik. (ANI)