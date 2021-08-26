Justice, after 25 years via CM Window Haryana

Officials told IANS on Thursday that the portal since its inception is proving a boon for people, even those residing in villages and small towns. A total of 8,58,247 complaints were received till date and 8,13,639 were resolved.

The villager last week managed to procure a death certificate of his brother-in-law through the CM Window Haryana, a portal for speedy disposal of grievances launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on December 25, 2014 to mark the Good Governance Day.

Citing a case of redressal of abnormal delay, Bhupeshwar Dayal, OSD (Grievances) to the Chief Minister, told IANS that a Gurugram villager managed to procure the death certificate of his brother-in-law Deshraj, who died in a road accident, in less than five months of applying through the CM Window after 25 years of await.

According to him, Dulichand, a resident of the Ghoshgarh village in Farukhnagar of Gurugram, had lodged a complaint that on September 26, 1996, his brother-in-law died in a bus accident.

Dayal said the complaint (number 29,987) was uploaded on the CM window on April 1 and acting swiftly, the civil hospital of Gurugram was informed on the issue.

Subsequently, the local hospital and municipal authorities searched records and accordingly issued the death certificate on August 16.

The complainant has withdrawn his complaint while expressing satisfaction over the action of the hospital and the government, he said.

The applicant admitted he was tired of visiting the Civil Hospital and the Municipal Corporation office in Gurugram for the death certificate.

Dayal said someone had suggested to Dulichand that he register a complaint at the CM Window. After his problem was resolved, he expressed his gratitude to the officials associated with CM Window.

According to Dayal, there are many such instances where the complaints pending for a long time have been resolved through CM Window.

Every month the complaints received on the CM Window are reviewed and the officers of the departments concerned are ordered to resolve them within the stipulated time frame. Strict action is taken against the erring officers.

Also instead of coming to the state capital Chandigarh, people are now virtually sending the complaints directly to the Chief Minister, whose office is regularly monitoring them. Even the complainant is informed via mobile about the status of his complaint.

